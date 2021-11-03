During the Menan City Council meeting on Oct. 14, the council went over previously discussed items such as updating their ordinance on dogs to include other animals, their sewer ordinance regarding traveling trailers, and the Low Income Water Assistance Program.
The council unanimously decided to update their animal ordinance to include all animals and not just dogs. One of the reasons behind this, according to Mayor Tad Haight, is because there is a chicken that has been attacking children and causing problems in the city.
Haight mentioned that without an ordinance, it’s difficult to reprimand or fix an issue.
The city council also discussed the traveling trailers being hooked up onto the city services.
There have been instances where residents of the trailer run a hose out, which is not good for the environment or the water table, Haight mentioned. Some neighbors have also complained about the smell.
The council unanimously passed a bill that regulates travel trailers within city limits. The city asks all sewage and gray water be disposed of in a commercially designated place. Should a resident need a temporary permit, it needs to be applied for through the city. The council will only grant two 30 day permits in a calendar year.
For the Low Income Water Assistance program, the city of Menan signed a contract with a state run organization that helps to provide funding for families that have difficulty paying their own water and utilities bills. Haight mentioned the city doesn’t have to do anything in return for the organization. The contract will last for a total of two years, and is available to whoever applies and qualifies to receive help.