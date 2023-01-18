Mayors of the incorporated cities including Ririe, Lewisville and Roberts as well as representatives from the City of Rigby met with Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton and the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to discuss updates on their Area of Impact Agreements and to ask for county collaboration.
According to Ollerton, the board asked to regularly meet with the cities to encourage communication between the municipalities and to review goals and concerns as the area continues to grow.
“Communication between cities and counties has always been different,” Ollerton stated in a phone interview following the meeting, recalling on his previous experiences. “They all have their own sets of expectations.”
At the meeting, Ollerton informed the city representatives of the moratoriums placed on the cities of Menan and Ririe, which the board recently deliberated repealing. The moratorium placed on the area of impact of Ririe was repealed, while the one placed on the area of impact of Menan was left in place due to Menan’s proximity to completing the agreement.
While Mayor of Menan, Tad Haight, was not present at the meeting, Ollerton and Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor reported Menan’s agreement was very near completion. Taylor stated he had been working with Menan’s city attorney on drafting the agreement and reported it was now complete. The next step, he said, is waiting for an opening in the agenda for the adoption process.
“It’ll take a couple months to go through the planning and zoning commission and the board,” Ollerton stated about the timeframe for the agreement’s adoption.
However, Taylor also suggested it would be helpful for the other cities to acquire a copy of Menan’s agreement once approval and adoption is complete. He believes viewing the completed agreement may act as a springboard to aid the other cities in drafting their own.
“A lot of improvements have been made on it and I think we’ve tried to make it easy to replicate for other cities,” Taylor said.
Ollerton further informed the cities of the county’s work to update subdivision ordinances, as well as adding development agreement ordinances for zone changes and clarifying existing regulations.
Ollerton and the board expressed they would like to hear from more city representatives at Planning and Zoning Commission meetings. In fact, County Commissioner Scott Hancock expressed his surprise when a plat in Rigby’s area of impact, which did not meet the requirements in Rigby’s existing Area of Impact Agreement, reached the board for approval.
Hancock stated the cities need to be involved, and that it’s important so developers can know and be informed of what they can and cannot do.
Rigby City Clerk Dave Swager stated he knew which development Hancock referred to, a development for Reed Thurgood, and stated the city had been in contact with Thurgood regarding the regulations. However, Swager also informed the board that city representatives were not receiving packets for the PZC hearings.
This is an issue the Ollerton and the board stated they will work to fix.
“This is how we resolve this,” Hancock stated, referring to how the city communicated their concerns with the board.
According to Swager, there are areas within Rigby’s agreement which need reviewed and require input from the county. Ollerton, in response, stated he would be happy to meet with city representatives to look over and provide the input for their agreement.
Following the meeting, Ollerton stated he will now meet with the City of Rigby once a week to provide the feedback and discourse he offered to them.
Roberts Mayor BJ Berlin reported the smaller cities, such as Roberts, are also growing. He stated they are currently looking to proactively updating their subdivision ordinance, as they know more growth within the city may be coming.
Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell stated Ririe is currently looking at fixing the water problem in the city, which is causing water damage for residents. Hancock suggested there were several infrastructure grants the city could look into to help with the problem.
As far as area of impact agreements go, Berlin stated he was anxious to see other approved agreements to help guide the one for Roberts. Lovell reported he’d like to see more back and forth between Ririe and the county to make agreements that will stick. Lewisville Mayor Curtis Thomas reported Lewisville has been working with their attorney on theirs.
