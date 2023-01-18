Mayors of the incorporated cities including Ririe, Lewisville and Roberts as well as representatives from the City of Rigby met with Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton and the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to discuss updates on their Area of Impact Agreements and to ask for county collaboration.

According to Ollerton, the board asked to regularly meet with the cities to encourage communication between the municipalities and to review goals and concerns as the area continues to grow.


