The City of Menan is considering the installation of “lite” fiber in the city that would be supplied by FyberCom.
Menan Mayor Tad Haight told The Star April 19 that representatives from FyberCom presented the idea to the Menan City Council April 11.
“They have those radios (air fiber) they shoot off the buttes,” he said. “So what happened is they have exceeded their bandwidth capacity on Menan.”
Haight said because of this, FyberCom is proposing to install lite fiber in the denser areas of Menan, and then reposition the radios to areas that currently receive low internet speeds. He said the fiber is already present at the Annis Buttes and they are attempting to bring it down to Menan.
“They would come in and hook-up all of their existing customers with no hook-up charges,” Haight said. “Then they would take the hundreds of radios and they would move them to other houses in an area they could increase the density.”
Haight indicated that this wouldn’t be a city expense, and that if interested homeowners are not currently FyberCom customers, a hook-up fee would cost $150.
Likewise, the company wouldn’t need to cut the roads to run the cables because they horizontal bore.
For now, Haight said FyberCom is planning to get a letter together to send out to residents of Menan to see if there is a genuine interest in the city.
“It would be 700 times better than what we have right now,” he said.