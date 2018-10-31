Menan considering tax increase, prayer at meetings

The City of Menan is considering increasing property taxes from .004 per $100,000 of assessed value to an undetermined amount to help with the city’s finances.
Menan Mayor Tad Haight said the tax rate hasn’t increased for at least 20 years and that the money the city collects from taxes from the County is a sizeable portion of the city’s yearly budget.
“When you take that out of our budget, we don’t have a lot,” he said. “Property taxes are most of that.”
Compared to other cities in the county, Menan is near the bottom when it comes to the tax rate; for example, Roberts is .008, Ririe on the other hand is .002.
With the ever increasing expenses for road work and other projects, Haight said in order for the city to be able to afford present and future projects, the city needs to find another avenue to increase its funds.
“Our roads are degrading; most of our roads are probably out of the 1970’s and 1980’s,” he said.
An exact increase proposal has yet to be determined, but Haight said they plan to still be in the lower-third when compared to other surrounding cities.
“The most you can go in Idaho is .009, but I don’t want to approach .009, we don’t want to be the most expensive in the valley,” he said.
Because it is a proposed increase, a public hearing will need to be held. Haight said when the council decides on a rate, they will hold the meeting and explain how they propose to use the additional funds.
“We need to explain how we’re going to spend their money, and make a commitment to spending their money,” he said. “We need to make some guarantees that we can keep.”
The city council held a special work meeting Oct. 24 to further discuss the proposed tax levy. Again a final number has yet to be determined.
Haight said they believe a .001 increase would bring in an additional $22,000 that he indicated would solely be used for road repairs. He said he would personally like to get the roads on a five year rotation for chip sealing.
“It costs roughly $20,000 to chip seal one mile of road,” he said.
The proposed tax levy would need to be voted on and approved by a super-majority. Haight said if they decide to proceed, the election would likely be held in May of 2019.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
In other discussion, the city council is mulling the idea of allowing an invocation before the start of each meeting.
Haight said the idea was originally proposed at the Sept. 13 meeting from Menan resident Danielle Andrew.
According to draft minutes from that meeting, Andrew read part of a speech by Benjamin Franklin about the importance of prayer and made a plea that it should be included prior to meetings.
No decision was made at the Sept. 13 meeting but was readdressed at the Oct. 11 meeting.
Haight told The Jefferson Star Oct. 12 that the council is still considering the proposition and running it through legal counsel and more public input.
He said one patron spoke in opposition of the proposal, stating City Hall should be a “religion free zone.”
“I guess I’m OK either way, I’d like to put it out there and have some people indicate on which way they’d like to go,” Haight said.