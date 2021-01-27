The city of Menan may consider hiring an additional party to assist in finishing the Area of Impact agreement with Jefferson County and the Comprehensive Plan.
Mayor Tad Haight stated that the Comprehensive Plan is out of date and is important to planning for the future of Menan. Kurt Hibbert is an option for the city hire as he completed work on the previous Comprehensive Plan.
Hibbert, who currently acts as Blackfoot’s Planning and Zoning director, presented to the council what he can offer in assistance with the Comprehensive plan. The council has not yet made a decision to hire Hibbert or any other representatives for the Comprehensive Plan.
Haight said he would prefer not to hire anyone for the two as he would like to keep the city operating “in the black” but that it’s been difficult to get things completed on their own.
“I’ve been trying to get the Comprehensive Plan redone but they’re expensive,” Haight said previously. He also stated that with the time and because he’s a resident, “It really needs to be done by a neutral professional.”
The previous Comprehensive Plan for Menan cost the city approximately $25,000. In order to address any costs, Haight said that it would need to be addressed over several years to avoid such a high upfront cost.
The Area of Impact Agreement must be approved by city and county officials, which Haight says hasn’t seen much progress. According to Haight, Hibbert was able to get Ririe’s Area of Impact with Jefferson County and that he may be able to get progress for Menan.
“I’d like to be prepared for moderate growth,” said Haight, who hopes to have these two projects completed during his term as mayor.