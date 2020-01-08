Menan City Council members are continuing to tweak a proposed ordinance that would govern use of recreational vehicles within the city.
Menan Mayor Tad Haight said the council will pursue implementing the ordinance and has turned wording over to city attorney Kris Meek.
“I’m still not a big fan of it, but there are some reasons to have it” Haight said.
Haight previously said he did not want to pass an ordinance because people sometimes visit family and friends from out of state.
However, he said it was brought to his attention that there are problems with people living in trailers in the area.
The ordinance is based on Lewisville ordinance (8-5-9), which addresses “temporary siting of RVs in nonapproved trailer/RV park.”
Allyson Pettingill, Menan clerk, said council members want to tailor it to fit Menan. Pettingill said council members discussed lengthening the timeframe a person could stay with a permit. Menan Mayor Tad Haight said council members indicated they would like to have one initial 30-day permit with the possibility of two extensions, or 90 days total. Lewisville’s ordinance allows for individuals to stay for up to 60 days before they must have a conditional use permit.
The ordinance will be discussed again and potentially considered for approval at 7 p.m. tomorrow during the Menan City Council meeting.