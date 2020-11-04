The Menan City Council moved to change a city code that would impact the sanitary waste dump station that will be just east of the Menan Valley Wide.
Justin Anderson purchased the warehouse located at the corner of 3500 E and Menan Lorenzo Highway and is cleaning up the area to create a recreational vehicle dump in the area.
Originally, the city moved to have the dump at a cost equivalent to five sewer hookups in order to use the system, which would cost approximately $250 a month.
“This guy did his math and did his homework and basically said ‘here’s your standard RV, it dumps this much, I hope to get this many people, I’ll be using far less than one equivalency unit,’” Menan Mayor Tad Haight said. “We think well why not? He did his math, I don’t wanna do his math for him.”
The council reduced Anderson’s equivalency unit to one with the understanding that they would re-evaluate in a year to decide if they should move the sewer dump up or keep it the same based on use.
The city would also take into account vacation months, which residents can utilize if they only live in Menan for part of the year. The vacation cost is half of the normal cost.
“We have a lot of non-owner inhabited houses in Menan,” Haight said. “Basically summer cabins. When people leave they put their house on stand-by... they call and tell us when they come back. We try not to be sewer-Nazis and when they leave, we prorate it out.”
According to Haight, Anderson will have to keep track of his usage and inform the city if the math was correct.
The sewer dump will take the place of the potato warehouse that Haight said hasn’t run in 30 years, which will be a benefit to the city as Menan doesn’t “need anymore vacant buildings” and bring in some money.