Menan council talks city business

The Menan City Council Nov. 12 to discuss several items of city business, which including giving updates on the sewer line inspections, the 30 ft. strip of land owned by the city as well as the sewer dump at Lagoons and more.
City to remove trees by canal
Mayor Tad Haight stated that the city would be removing trees along Menan’s Main Street canal. The trees have posed issues to the canal in the past with inclement weather and wind causing branches to fall into the canal.
“Matt has had to spend a lot of time clearing branches out of the canal,” Haight said.
The trees and branches that are cut down can be taken for firewood for those that would like to collect it from the canal. This is being done on a first come, first serve basis.
“Take it, cut it, be careful and don’t get hurt,” Haight said.
Haight stated that they hope to hold an Arbor Day celebration where the city and families can replace the lost trees with better planning.
Menan officially accepts sewer line grant
The city received and officially accepted a grant that would cover half the cost of completing a video sewer line inspection after receiving approval for the project.
The total cost is approximately $50,000. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, or Idaho DEQ, will cover $25,000 of the sewer line inspection.
Haight stated that while it’s “horribly expensive,” the lines are supposed to be inspected every few years for cave ins, rock falls or for lack of integrity in the lines.
City operating in the black after budget year
After completing the city’s budget, Haight stated that the city was in the black by $4,719.93.
“It’s not an easy thing to do, getting the city out of debt,” Haight said. “We’ve been working on that for five years. We’d like to have some money in the bank that we can use to buy some capital expenses.”
Letter goes to residents on 30 foot strip
The city moved to send out letters to residents along the 30 foot strip of land that the city owns for the purpose of asking those community members to not build any permanent structures in the area.
The city has already worked with surveyors to establish that the land is in fact owned by Menan before moving forward to ask residents in the area to refrain from building on it.
“It’s basically two, 15 foot strips of dirt but whenever the city needs it, we’re not going to hesitate to use it,” Haight said.
The Menan City Council meets at 7:00 p.m. the second Thursday of the month. For questions or to get on the agenda for the city council meetings, call 208-754-8876. Office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Fridays. The city clerk can be reached at menan@ida.net.