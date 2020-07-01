(MENAN) — According to a press release by Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson, at 9:09 a.m. Central Fire District’s Menan and Lewisville fire stations were dispatched to 657 N 3775 E for the report of a camp trailer on fire in the middle of the road. The first arriving law enforcement officer reported that this was a two-vehicle crash with fire.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson reports that Eric Lozano, age 26 of Rexburg, was cited for inattentive driving after hitting a pickup with a camper attached to it. The driver of the pickup was C. Albertson, age 28 of Roberts.
Upon Menan Fire’s arrival they reported the camp trailer and truck were fully involved in fire, according to the release. It was quickly determined that all occupants were out of both vehicles. Two residents (both living in the immediate area of the crash) assisted the occupants out of their vehicles. Menan and Lewisville’s EMS personnel evaluated and treated the crash victims while fire personnel started fire extinguishment of the camp trailer and pickup truck. Owner of the truck and camper, Albertson, stated he saw smoke coming from the camp trailer as he was helped out of the pickup truck.
Albertson and his dog were in the pickup truck/camper and Lozano and a passenger were the occupants of the car. Albertson had very minor injuries and the dog was ok as well. Lozano had no injuries and his female passenger had minor injuries that required her to be transported to Madison Memorial Hospital by Idaho Falls ambulance.
Law enforcement personnel shut down the Menan–Lorenzo Highway at the west and east approach to the Annis Buttes for approximately 3 hours to allow for tow companies to clean up the wreckage. Cause of the wreck is being investigated, but it appears that the car crossed the center lane of traffic. The agencies that responded to this wreck and fire were Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies, Rigby City Police, Central Fire and Idaho Falls Ambulance, according to the press release.
According to County Road and Bridge, there was damage to the highway, but as of June 29, they had not gone to inspect the area.
According to Anderson, the estimated damage to the pickup and camper is $50,000 total and estimated damage to the car is $35,000.