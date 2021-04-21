The Menan City Council held their regular meeting April 8 with updates given on the Area of Impact agreement with Jefferson County as well as the Fourth of July celebration.
According to Mayor Tad Haight, the Area of Impact agreement is still under discussion between the county’s and city’s lawyers.
“We’re also waiting to see how the subdivision ordinance shakes out with the county and that will impact what we put into the agreement as well,” Haight said. “We are looking to grow from the town outward which the subdivision ordinance updates that have been preened would encourage that.”
The county Subdivision Ordinance was previously approved in Dec. of 2020 but has been going under other changes after residents requested to give additional input. Updates have not been approved yet.
“We’ve been patiently waiting to get the Area of Impact updated for three years and we’re still waiting patiently,” Haight said.
In terms of the Fourth of July celebration, Haight stated that Director Mikelle Bronson was looking for volunteers. According to Haight, they may have to start cutting some activities from their usual lineup if the city isn’t able to find the manpower. The breakfast is one of the most time consuming events for the celebration and was mentioned as one of the events that may be cut.
Those interested in volunteering can reach out to the Menan City Hall.
“We appreciate any help we can get,” Haight said.
Other upcoming events in the city include a tree planting day April 17 and a city clean up day, which is tentatively scheduled for May 22.