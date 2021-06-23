The City of Menan will be holding their annual Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, July 3, according to Menan Mayor Tad Haight.
According to Mayor Haight, there were a few things that have been cut out of this year’s celebration such as the three-on-three, the softball tournament and the entertainment. He stated that a government entity should not be in charge of a party for the city.
Mayor Haight believes that this year’s celebration is going to be bigger than previous years because people are ready to be out of their homes.
According to Mikkel Bronson, who is the Fourth of July coordinator, this year’s breakfast is being done by the booths. The booths will be open at 8 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. for those interested in having breakfast.
“We’re going to cut it back as much as we can,” said Mayor Haight. “We cut out entertainment. There’s a number of things that are gone. We added enhancements over the years and we made it more and more ornate. But now, we’re simplifying.”
According to Mayor Haight, what will survive is the parade, the flag raising, the fire works, and the duck race from the Library District. The Legacy Flight Museum will also be doing the fly over, which people seem to get a rush from.
“We’d love to have people come in and do things, but they have to come in early and let us know,” Mayor Haight said. “They need to work with us.”
Bronson stated that because they have so many people attend the parade and they don’t have enough room to accommodate everyone and all of the cars along the parade route, there will be no parking along the south side of Menan Lorenzo Highway from 3500 E to 3600 E on the morning of the celebration until 12:00 p.m.
“We need people to please obey the signs and barricades for the safety of people and property,” said Bronson. “All violators will be ticketed. It’s for the safety of the people.”
Bronson stated floats in the parade are allowed to throw candy as long as they can throw it over the fog lines along the side of the road so people aren’t encouraged to cross the lines. The floats that are throwing candy need to have a person on each side of the float near the edge to encourage people to stay behind the lines.
Mayor Haight laments that the floats are gone because it took so much time to put together. However, the city plans to charge for the parade to fund other things in the community such as Movie Night, new Christmas lights when necessary, putting in new trees, and other little things that go on in Menan.
“This year’s Fourth of July celebration is going to be great, something to look forward to,” said Mayor Haight.