Menan holds dog chipping day to encourage compliance with city ordinance

Menan is pressing forward with encouraging residents to have their dogs chipped and licensed and reminding them that licensing dogs in Menan is the law.
The city recently held a dog chipping clinic with donuts, dog treats and a chip machine 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23.
“It went really well,” Menan Mayor Tad Haight said. “We had about 25 dogs come in, which is probably more than we’ve registered in the last 10 years altogether.”
Haight said in a Facebook post that the city will be pushing for 100% compliance with the city’s dog control code. The code currently requires each dog owned by a city resident to have a license. Each license is good for the lifetime of the dog, he said.
Those who are not in compliance with Menan dog ordinances could face $100 on the first offense, $300 on the second offense and $1,000 on the third offense. Haight said he does not know if all the dogs will ever be licensed, but said city officials will continue to make efforts to control the situation, such as the day of dog chipping.
“I don’t think there’s a solution overnight,” Haight said.
Haight said he estimates lost dogs make up about 20% of the Menan, Idaho Facebook page, and he said he does not believe the problem is a new one.
“Small towns, all the way back into the 1800s, when you read the old records, they complained about dogs,” Haight said. “Dogs are a constant bane to a town.”