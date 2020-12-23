Menan held a special meeting Dec. 18 to discuss the Area of Impact agreement and the Comprehensive Plan.
Mayor Tad Haight said the city would be seeking the assistance of Kurt Hibbert, who does Planning and Building in Blackfoot, in redoing the old Comprehensive Plan so they have a neutral party involved to avoid any accusations of playing to personal interests.
Hibbert helped with the old Comp. Plan, which Haight said is out of date and is a key piece of making everything work. Haight also stated that they would like to receive input from every adult resident, where the last plan only had approximately 46 people give their thoughts.
“I’ve been trying to get the Comprehensive Plan redone but they’re expensive,” Haight said. “Just the amount of time, and I can’t really do a comprehensive plan because I’m involved. It really needs to be done by a neutral professional.”
The last Comp. Plan cost Menan approximately $25,000 to have completed, according to Haight. He also stated that it will most likely be completed over several years so the city doesn’t take the hit of the cost all at once.
Haight said that he has a wishlist of things he would like to complete over the next two years of his term as Mayor, and that the Comp. Plan is high on the list of priorities.
“I’d really like to get a valid, unchallengeable Comprehensive Plan,” Haight said. “I would like to get 100% feedback on every adult from Menan. Even if it’s ‘I don’t care, get off my porch,’ I’ll mark down that they responded.”