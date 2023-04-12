Menan Mayor Tad Haight expressed the city’s desire to reach an agreement on their Area of Impact with Jefferson County, despite advice to stall the progression due to pending legislation in the Idaho State Senate.
According to Menan City Council draft minutes for the March 9 meeting, City Attorney Kris Meeks stated this new legislation would possibly pause the progress they’ve been making on their Area of Impact agreement. Meeks stated Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor asked to hold-off on finalizing the agreement so they could wait and see what changes would have to be made if the bill were to pass.
“If it passes, the state will be giving counties a year to get all the AOI agreements updated to the new statute,” said Milton Ollerton, Planning and Zoning Administrator for Jefferson County.
Senate Bill 1073 proposes modifications of existing AOIs should follow certain criteria including anticipated commercial and residential growth, geographic factors, transportation infrastructure systems, areas where municipal or public sewer and water are expected to be provided within five years and other public service district boundaries.
Menan Mayor Tad Haight later explained, in a phone interview, that Menan’s agreement may not be affected by much after he reviewed the proposed legislation. He stated their area of impact extends to the dry-bed, a geographic feature as listed in the bill. On all other sides, he said, it extends only one mile from existing city limits.
This bill also proposes AOIs shouldn’t exceed areas that are already very likely to be annexed into the city in the next five years, or extend one mile from existing city limits based on circumstances.
“Where it’s limiting to areas where they [cities] can provide services to, it could drastically change some cities’ AOIs,” Ollerton stated, while stating he can see that this legislation would probably not affect Jefferson County cities by much.
Haight stated he is aware that proceeding with the agreement right now may cause changes to be made down the road, however he is more concerned with getting an Area of Impact in place, something he said he’d been working toward for the last seven to eight years.
Having a functional agreement in place is important to the city, he said. In fact, according to his understanding, making a change or an amendment to an AOI agreement is much easier than putting one into place.
“I’d like to proceed with it, with the idea that we can fine-tune it, later,” Haight said.
Menan, Ollerton agreed with Haight, is in fact very close to finalizing their agreement and could wrap-up within the next couple of months; the next step would be to run it past the Planning and Zoning Commission. This is the part which could take months. He stated the PZC’s May schedule was recently finalized and Menan’s AOI did not make it. At this point, it’s likely the city’s agreement will be scheduled for a hearing in June.
