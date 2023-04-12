Menan Mayor Tad Haight expressed the city’s desire to reach an agreement on their Area of Impact with Jefferson County, despite advice to stall the progression due to pending legislation in the Idaho State Senate.

According to Menan City Council draft minutes for the March 9 meeting, City Attorney Kris Meeks stated this new legislation would possibly pause the progress they’ve been making on their Area of Impact agreement. Meeks stated Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor asked to hold-off on finalizing the agreement so they could wait and see what changes would have to be made if the bill were to pass.


