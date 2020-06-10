Rebecca Squires of Jefferson County Emergency Management informed Commissioners June 1 of erosion along the banks of Menan during high water flows.
“Different years, we see different parts of the levees need work,” Squires said. “We’ve done work on that area but above and below the last work zone, we’re starting to see erosion.”
Crews were able to add rock and several trucks of dirt to the area to prevent further damage, but Squires stated the Bureau of Reclamation would be increasing the water flows to 17,000 cfs out of the Palisades Reservoir.
“What comes out of the Palisades has to join with what comes out of Island Park,” Squires said. “That connection is made in Menan. We’re running a lot of water right now.”
According to Squires, Menan is currently running at 15,000 cfs, which she says is doable at the levee. Once the levee begins to run 18,000 cfs though, that’s when she begins to watch things extremely close.
The Water Management Program sent an update to Squires on forecasted peak flows, with Snake River near Heise expected to be at 18,500 cfs on June 8.
The American Falls, Ririe, Henrys Lake and Island Park Reservoirs are currently at 100% capacity, and Palisades currently sits at a capacity of 94%. The goal of raising the flows, according to the update by the WMP, is to reserve space at Palisades for future rainfall events beyond the current forecast period.
Squires stated that it appears the area will be seeing high waters for the next several weeks with the possibility of minor flooding and damage to the levee system. The flows will be cold, swift and may carry debris. Squires does not recommend river recreation and said extreme caution should be exercised when fishing or recreating near river banks.
Jefferson County Emergency Management will continue to monitor river flows daily while high water persists in the area as well as maintain communication with Flood Control District one.