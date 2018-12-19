The Menan Planning and Zoning Commission is looking at the possibility of modifying the city’s road continuation map through the city’s area of impact. Currently the city maps its roadways through a grid system.
City Clerk Allyson Pettingill said roughly a year ago, City Councilman Brian Storms had a map developed of what the city would look like if they continued the grid pattern into the impact area.
“It’s not feasible, there’s no way you’re going to get every single road to grid out,” Pettingill said.
Alternatives to the grid system discussed during the Dec. 12 meeting include restricting it to main roadways. In this scenario, if a developer decided to develop in Menan, they wouldn’t have to grid it and would therefore have winding streets which the council deemed appropriate because it would reduce the amount of people speeding.
“I think if you start telling the developer that they have to stay on this grid pattern, he’s going to want you (Menan) pay for the roads on the grid,” Commissioner Jeff Gunderson said. “And I don’t Menan is going to want to pay for roads.”
Commissioner Rand Watson said another alternative is to have a grid every quarter-mile rather than every street.
“Instead of going every block, you could go every other,” Commissioner Lane Mortimer said.
Watson also indicated that according to the city’s comprehensive plan, the citizens of Menan would like to see a grid system, although the comprehensive plan was developed 15 years ago and doesn’t specify what size of a grid system.
Because the people of Menan wanted a grid system 15 or so years ago, the commission said before they can make a recommendation, the opinions of the current citizens needs to be heard.
“I’d rather hear people’s thoughts on it rather than us making a recommendation,” Commissioner Jason Watson said.