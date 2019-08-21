The hectic nature of the Fourth of July has inspired the Menan City Council to look into adopting a parking ordinance.
Council members discussed the possibility in their Aug. 8 meeting.
“Essentially it’s like a temporary no parking zone ordinance that they’re looking to do,” City attorney Kris Meek said.
Menan Mayor Tad Haight said currently the city does not have the legal means to enforce no parking zones during Independence Day. He said people often ignore signage prohibiting parking leading up to the parade, creating safety issues.
“We’re starting to get a lot of parking issues,” he said.
He said the ordinance could be used throughout the year to address other parking issues as well. There are some areas in town where parking needs to be addressed, he said, citing Teton House Restaurant as an example. He said additional signage could be put up in such locations to mitigate problems.
“This’ll give us some legal authority to do what’s necessary,” he said about the ordinance.
Haight said Menan will not create their own parking ordinance from scratch, but borrow other cities’ ordinances that would mesh well with the city. He said this way it will be less time-consuming and less expensive to implement a parking ordinance.
Meanwhile, the city is continuing to consider whether to add Lewisville to the sewer system. Lewisville currently does not have a sewer system, but Lewisville Mayor George Judd has said the city will need one soon. Haight said essentially Lewisville’s options have been to create their own sewer system, add on to Rigby or add on to Menan.
“We’re the cheapest offer in town other than doing nothing,” Haight said.
Judd has said joining onto Menan would be the preferred option.
However, Haight said Menan representatives will first need to know the feasibility of having Lewisville join on. One issue, he said, could be that as Menan grows, the sewer system may not have the capacity to serve both cities. He said he thinks it is doable, but the city has decided to invest $4,000 in a study that will determine the feasibility and costs.
He said if Lewisville were to add on, it would have to be done in a way that did not “gouge” residents of Menan. Haight said they feel they have already paid their dues.
He said some advantages to joining with Lewisville could be increased federal funding. Ultimately, he said it could potentially benefit both cities.