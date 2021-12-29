Menan city council members discussed the future growth of Menan during their city council meeting on Dec. 9.
The city council has subsequently gotten rid of any mention of anything besides a single-family home on a half acre lot in their ordinances. Developers could do a duplex, but it would have to be on a one acre parcel; there would need to be two wells, two hookups.
There was one city council member who was reluctant on the verbiage of having only single-family homes, as he saw it as discriminatory against certain incomes, which the council could see, but they chose not to fix the verbiage. The council mentioned developers don’t always consider that when building.
Menan Mayor Tad Haight stated, as a city, they are trying to slow down the growth. There are always some people who want something new added, but during the last Comprehensive Plan, many just wanted Menan to “stay the same.”
Haight wants to slow down the growth so they can integrate everyone comfortably.
“We are trying to slow down the growth in order to encourage people to attach to the city and become Menanites,” Haight said.
Haight has seen other little towns go under waves of development, which has totally changed them, so Haight wants to see Menan grow and be integrated at a slower rate.
There is a special meeting on Jan. 5 for the Impact Area to see what Menan would like to incorporate into an ordinance for the Area of Impact (AOI) agreement.
“I would like to see a natural extension of our roads to see if we can’t tie into some old roads designed back in the 1800s for growth,” said Haight.
As for the standards, Haight mentioned he would like to put in the AOI agreement that all roads be built up to AASHTO standards so nothing would have to be replaced in the future.
One of the intents of the city is to offer smaller lots to developers so they will hook up to the city, Haight mentioned.
“There are some advantages to the city for building houses,” said Haight. “We just want to control the growth.”