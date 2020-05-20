The Menan City Council has decided to cancel their Fourth of July celebration, an event that regularly brings in over 20,000 people to the city of 800.
In the decision making process, Mayor Tad Haight stated that he wanted to approach the event with caution, as the majority of the volunteers are well over 60 and therefore are included in the “at-risk” population for COVID-19.
Haight previously said he held concerns on the financial burden vendors might experience if the city had to cancel last minute and the risk of storing almost $10,000 worth of fireworks for a year.
The city held an informational meeting May 12 to hear input from the community before proceeding with a decision at the city council meeting May 14.
“With everyone else canceling, it just became obvious that we would be overwhelmed,” Haight said. “Not to mention the real hazard of infecting someone. We’ll still have the Fourth of July, but without the crowds.”