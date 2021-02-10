The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a home on Northgate Mile after a caller reported two men and one woman attacked a man at the home.
Alfonso Albertodiaz Carrillo, 25, was identified by multiple witnesses who said he beat the victim with an expandable baton.
Police arrived on scene Monday at 2:33 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. A witness who greeted them showed the officers the victim’s car, which had multiple broken windows.
The victim and witness told police the group of attackers had kicked the door in and that two of them, Carrillo and the woman, drew collapsible batons they used to beat the victim.
The victim said the attackers hit his left leg multiple times, and that he was afraid it was broken. He said Carrillo and the woman yelled at him about money he allegedly owed Carillo’s father.
The witness told police she was able to calm the attackers down, and that they left. She said the second man had pointed a gun at her. She said live-feed security cameras on the property were disconnected before the attack.
Police located Carrillo and the second man. The second man said he was present during the attack, but denied threatening the witness with a gun.
The man said Carrillo had asked him to come with them to make sure they weren’t “beat up.” He said he saw Carrillo and the woman break the victim’s car’s windows, and saw them beat the victim with batons. He said he had not known their plan when he agreed to go with them.
Carrillo was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and burglary, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Charges have not been filed against the man who joined Carrillo. Court records state police had not located the woman.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in Bonneville District Court.
By JOHNATHAN HOGAN