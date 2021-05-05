Menan man arrested for voyeurism and child porn

Daniel Hendrickson, 38 of Menan, has been charged with two counts of Video Voyeurism by Installing or Permitting the Use of Imaging Device Without Mutual Consent and five counts of Child Sexual Abuse by Making Photographic or Electronic Recording or a Minor Under 16 YOA.
According to court documents, Hendrickson installed or permitted the use of installation of a WYZE wireless camera in the sole bathroom of a house without the consent of other occupants of the house. He made a photographic or electronic recordings of a minor child aged 14 using the WYZE camera while they were undressed in the bathroom.
The probable cause affidavit states that Hendrickson's wife located a WYZE camera in the only fully functioning bathroom of the residence located in Jefferson County. She brought two WYZE cameras and one base station to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and gave consent for the SIM card in the device to be searched.
Located on the SIM card was nude photographs of Hendrickson's wife and a minor.
On April 9, Detective Sandi Melanese wrote in the affidavit that they made contact with Hendrickson in Jefferson County and stated that they had probable cause for his arrest and that they had a search warrant for his phone and other items.
According to the affidavit, Hendrickson was compliant and handed over his phone and Apple watch before being transported to retrieve other devices. An iPad Pro, Macbook Air, Gateway Laptop and charging cords were retained. Hendrickson was then transported to the Jefferson County Jail by Cpl. Tyler Wray.
In an interview with Hendrickson, he admitted that there were four separate WYZE cameras and to the camera he placed in the bathroom.
Hendrickson stated in the interview that "stupidity" was the reason for placing the camera in the bathroom, along with boredom and curiosity. He further said that he had set the camera in the bathroom around Nov. 2020 and removed the camera about at the end of Feb. 2021.
In the affidavit, it states that Hendrickson also admitted to use of the app "Whisper" to have sexual conversations with juvenile females, men and women, as well as sending and receiving nude pictures of private parts to juvenile females. Hendrickson said he made contact with more than five different juvenile females.
Two no contact orders have been issued to Hendrickson in the case and a preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. May 6.