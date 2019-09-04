Menan man found guilty of lewd conduct with a child

A Menan man has been found guilty of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 16. Criminal complaint or information
Jesus Armenta was accused of inappropriately touching a then 9-year-old girl in September of 2018 in Menan. He was found guilty Aug. 22 in a three-day jury trial.
Armenta has been transported to the Madison County Jail where he will be kept while awaiting sentencing. He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing at 3 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019. Armenta will be registered as a sex offender and faces up to life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine and then any restitution for the crime.