With events cancelled throughout southeast Idaho, Menan is holding off a little bit longer on making any decisions on their Fourth of July celebration. The city council expects to make a final decision by May 15 or 17.
“War Bonnet and Idaho Falls have cancelled some major events,” Menan Mayor Tad Haight said. “We’re cautiously looking at the situation.”
Menan, a city of about 800 residents, draws in over 20,000 people to their Fourth of July celebration, with Haight saying those numbers will only continue to rise.
The majority of volunteers for the celebration are “well-over 60,” he said.
While Menan hasn’t cancelled their Fourth yet, stage four of Governor Brad Little’s plan to reopen Idaho, which lasts from June 13 to June 26, will just begin to allow groups of more than 50 people to meet as long as physical distancing can still be observed.
Haight stated that the city council will have to look at the financial stress vendors would incur if they had to cancel last minute, and that storing approximately $10,000 with of explosives for a year might not be in the best interest of safety.
The City Council would like to receive input from citizens, but the final decision will be ultimately made by the council.
“We’re not considering cancelling until the middle of the month,” Haight said. “It won’t be a picnic to decide but I don’t want to do it and be wrong and end up with a Spanish Flu parade situation like Philadelphia had in 1918.”
Philadelphia held a World War One parade in 1918, despite caution from health officials, to help with funding the war effort. The aftermath, according to PBS.org, resulted in 653 new cases of the influenza just days after the event. By the end, the city lost nearly 13,000 residents over the course of several weeks.
According to the Idaho Division of Public Health, the state has seen 2,015 cases between lab confirmed and probable cases, with 31 new cases April 30. Total deaths have reached 63 as of April 30.
For more information on Idaho statistics for the COVID-19 virus, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.