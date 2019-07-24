Those in Menan who do not keep their dogs on their property could soon find themselves with an infraction and an initial fine of $100, Menan Mayor Tad Haight said.
Haight said a lack of dog control among dog owners has been a problem in Menan for some time, and the issue was brought up to law enforcement during a July 11 city council meeting. Haight said the council requested a completed report of dog-related complaints from the sheriff’s office in order to identify “the problem dogs.”
“We’re not after the guy that loses his dog once in a blue moon because it runs past the kid in the door and gets outside,” Haight said. “There are some dogs that just seem to live off the land in Menan. And those are the guys we need to have a conversation with.”
Haight said he has tried speaking directly with dog owners in the past. In some cases, he said, he was not well-received. Menan does have an ordinance on dog control, and it is an infraction on the first and second offence, with a fine of up to $100 on the first offence and $300 on the second offence. The third offence in a three-year period is a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $1,000 and jail time of up to three months.
“Most people kind of snap to around $100, and we’re going to start using that as a tool,” Haight said. “I don’t want to, I never did want to. I thought that just common sense and courtesy would prevail.”
Haight also said dogs in Menan can receive a lifetime license and chip that costs $40 per dog, as required by city code. However, he said a lot of people do not get the license.
“We don’t seem to have a lot of interest in it,” he said.
Without a license and a chip, it can be more difficult to find the rightful owners of the dog. Haight said Menan does have a place to store dogs for a period of time, but owners could face fees if their dog has to be taken in.
Haight said overall, he encourages citizens to be responsible dog owners and keep dogs off their neighbor’s property.
Lt. Allen Fullmer with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said problems with dogs are not specific to Menan. He said as far as the number of calls go, the sheriff’s office does not receive more complaints from Menan than from other places.
“Population-wise, there’s not many more calls then what we get in the county,” he said.