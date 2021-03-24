The City of Menan is moving forward with planning their Fourth of July festivities.
Mayor Tad Haight stated that the city council discussed the event at their meeting March 11 and have decided that the event would be happening at this time.
“We’re going ahead with it,” Haight said. “We’re going ahead until something just goes tremendously wrong. Hopefully the vaccination rates are up, and ya know, it’s slowed down quite a bit. It’ll still be in the population I think, especially with the anti-vaxxers and that maintaining a pretty strong foothold, but we’re going ahead with it unless the government issues other guidance.”
Haight said they tend to comply with the government to avoid making people mad unnecessarily and doing useless defiance but that at this point, they’re moving forward.
Menan holds one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in southeast Idaho, with spectators coming from around the United States. Over 20,000 people have flocked to the city with just 900 residents for a car show, vendors and fireworks.
After the cancellation of the large event, Menan residents gathered for a smaller ceremony with a flag raising, speeches and an appearance from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1004.
Event Chair Mikelle Bronson sent a survey to Menan residents in September of 2020 to gather their feelings on holding the event, which largely received local support but with more parking enforcement and safety measures.
City Clerk Allyson Pettingill previously said that parking will be limited near the location of where the fireworks are lit as well as parking and seating along the parade route. She stated that the city received feedback from several semi truck drivers on concerns with kids in the road trying to get candy.
Candy will no longer be allowed to be thrown from parade participants and if a float or driver wants to hand out candy, a representative will need to walk along the route and throw candy past the fog lines. Spectators will have to remain behind the fog lines during the parade.