The City of Menan’s Area of Impact Agreement with Jefferson County is nearing completion, stated Menan Mayor Tad Haight on Sept. 26.
At the Sept. 8 Menan City Council meeting, Haight stated the council received an update on the status of the agreement, which until it reaches completion, may be out of the city’s hands for now.
“It’s in the hands of the lawyers,” Haight stated.
He reflected on a recent meeting between The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners and the Mayors of the surrounding cities, including himself, Richard Datwyler of Rigby, B.J. Berlin of Roberts, Larry Lovell of Ririe and Curtis Thomas of Lewisville.
At that meeting, he stated, the general consensus was that everyone in attendance hoped to finish up their agreements and have the task be done. At the face-to-face meeting, according to Haight, there were no major disagreements between the county and the cities concerning their AOIs, as everyone agreed they wanted to complete the agreements soon.
Haight stated he believes a completed agreement should be available in the near future, after which it will required to be put up for a couple of public hearings.
“It should be easy,” Haight said. “It’ll be identical between them [the city and the county].”
According to Haight, a resolution on the area of impact is closer than it’s been in the last seven years.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton has been a great person to work with, Haight stated.
“Milton has put a lot of work into this,” Haight said. “He’s been great at pursuing this even after he hangs up the phone.”
While the agreement is not completed yet, Haight is confident it won’t be much longer before the Area of Impact is accepted.
At the same Sept. 8 meeting, Haight stated the council once again discussed a second budget override.
Following a public hearing held in August, another 2-year $40,000 override has been placed on the ballot for the November 8 general election for the Menan tax base.
This override comes as the second override in Haight’s time as Mayor and will go toward road maintenance and repair throughout the city limits.
According to Haight, several Menan residents appeared at the August public hearing, unenthused, but understanding of the need.
Prior to the hearing, Haight had sent a letter out to the tax base detailing how the funds from the previous override were put to use and how the city plans to utilize the funds from the newest override should it pass in the upcoming election.
With the money from the override passed three years ago, the letter stated the city was able to smooth, repair and chip seal Main Street around the railroad tracks on the west end of town and overlay Main Street.
The letter also stated every dollar included in the yearly $40,000 override was used for the road projects, and that every dollar in the coming override would go toward applying sealcoating to the rest of the city streets, since Main Street took up the bulk of the last override.
“When you gave us the override, we promised that every penny would spent on roads,” the letter said. “We have lived up to that promise.”
Haight believes the city can complete more roads this time around as the other city streets are narrower than Main Street, and thus cheaper to complete. He stated the city expects to cover more mileage with the same amount of money.
At this point in time, city officials are focused on getting the word out to their voters, so as to not blindside any residents who did not happen to attend the public hearing when they reach the polls in November.
“We don’t want to give the appearance of being secretive,” Haight said.
