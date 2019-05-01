Menan negotiating area of impact

Like many other Jefferson County cities, the City of Menan is negotiating its area of impact agreement with Jefferson County and neighboring cities.
Menan Mayor Tad Haight informed The Star April 19 that the city isn’t planning to extend its boundaries, but would like to add approximately 250 acres south of the Dry Bed for the city’s land application area.
“You can’t land apply within 1,000-feet of a domicile,” he said. “Really, we’re asking for an additional corner.”
Haight said the proposed area is currently in the Lewisville area of impact, and that they would need to negotiate acquiring the area with Lewisville and or, the county, however, he indicated that there is an individual interested in building homes in the vicinity.
“We’ve got $310,000 into that land,” he said.
If the individual decides to develop in the area, Menan would need to modify its land application strategy.
Haight indicated that they currently land apply by a sprinkler-type applicator, but if the developer goes in, they would need to transition to the more costly drag tube system.
“But it’s a more expensive system because it requires higher maintenance, the tubes wear, they plug sometimes and they require pretty rigorous inspections,” he said. “Spraying is more efficient.”
Likewise, Menan would still plan to extend its impact area slightly past the Dry Bed, just not has much has it currently would like to.
“Our land apply system is right up against the Dry Bed, it’s only 30 acres,” Haight said. “But it would give us another 20-years of land application future.”
For now, Haight said the city is planning to present their ideas with the county and then go from there.
“And then go in and say ‘this is what we would like,’” he said.
The Lewisville City Council is actively modifying its area of impact, of which they are hoping to expand the boundaries. While Rigby’s area of impact is nearly completed, with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners public hearing slated for May 13 and the Rigby City Council hearing scheduled for May 16.