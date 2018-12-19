The Menan Planning and Zoning Commission is once again recommending a modification to the city’s greenspace ordinance, to restrict the requirement to subdivisions outside Menan city limits.
The ordinance currently requires all subdivisions outside the original town site to have five percent per acre of the lot designated as greenspace. This has lead to a nuisance for residents wishing to subdivide their lot as well as the city itself.
“Five percent, I’ll be honest with you, it’s absolutely stupid. What are we going to do with five percent of one acre? We have all these little pieces of ground all over the place that we are forced for the next 150 years to pay for,” Mayor Tadd Haight said during the Nov. 8 City Council meeting. “If you put in a 10-acre lot you can almost make a park out of it.”
During the planning and zoning meeting Dec. 12, Menan City Councilman Ron Jones suggested that they extend the current ordinance to the city limits rather than just the original townsite. This would only apply to those wanting to short-plat with a restriction of three parcels.
“We’re bigger than that now, we need to be able to fix that,” he said.
He indicated that if a large developer came in to hypothetically construct 40 or 50 houses, they would be required to provide greenspace, even if the development were to be constructed in city limits. This would be covered in a development agreement.
“In a circumstance like that, I feel like we need to require greenspace from the developer to have a park or whatever,” Jones said. “So that it doesn’t tax what we have here in greenspace in the city.”
All in all the commissioners approved Jones’ suggestion and decided to offer the recommendation to the city council.
“Let’s make a recommendation and see where it goes,” Commissioner Jeff Gunderson said.
Prior to their decision, City Clerk Allyson Pettingill said another alternative is to attach the greenspace to a short-plat. Therefore if one were to subdivide a parcel into four or less parcels, they would not be required to provide greenspace.
“If they (developer or property owner) come in with a short-plat with four or less they don’t have to give up greenspace,” she said.
Despite that the commission decided to stick to three or less to prevent starting precedence for future development and to recommend Jones’ suggestion.
“Let’s get relief for those people in the city limits,” Jones said.