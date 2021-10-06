Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

Menan plans to update sewer ordinance for traveling trailers
Menan City Council discussed updating their sewer ordinance regarding traveling trailers during their city council meeting that was held on Sept. 9.
Mayor Tad Haight stated Jefferson County has an ordinance where residents can only stay in their trailers for a certain amount of time before the county will send the resident a letter stating it is not a domicile and they have to relocate.
Haight mentioned one of the city council members would like to update the city’s ordinance to state a traveling trailer can only stay for 30 days, and if they need an extension they can apply for an additional 30 days, for a total of 60 days if needed, but then they have to move on.
According to Haight, one of Menan’s ordinances state a piece of property can only have one domicile on it; this means it forbids things such as Airbnb’s and in-law’s quarters.
“There are concerns the trailer would run a house somewhere and run their sewage out, get water, and be tax free,” said Haight. “The city ordinance requires that domiciles be hooked up to the city sewer system, so if a trailer stays longer than 60 days, the city can call it a domicile and have it hook up to the city’s system.”
There is currently no date set for any ordinance revisions, the council is only discussing the possibility of updating their ordinance about traveling trailers.