The decision to approve or deny Justin and Alysha Anderson's application for a conditional use permit to develop a Recreational Vehicle Park in Menan has once again been delegated to the Menan Planning and Zoning Commission following the June 8 City Council meeting.

At the meeting, Menan Mayor Tad Haight said, the council has asked the PZC to reconsider the project. If they determine a denial, the council has asked to have them draft a letter stating the legal reasons why the project was denied. However, if the PZC approves the project, Haight stated, the council will grant the CUP for a two year trial period.


