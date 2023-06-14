The decision to approve or deny Justin and Alysha Anderson's application for a conditional use permit to develop a Recreational Vehicle Park in Menan has once again been delegated to the Menan Planning and Zoning Commission following the June 8 City Council meeting.
At the meeting, Menan Mayor Tad Haight said, the council has asked the PZC to reconsider the project. If they determine a denial, the council has asked to have them draft a letter stating the legal reasons why the project was denied. However, if the PZC approves the project, Haight stated, the council will grant the CUP for a two year trial period.
"If in those two years, it doesn't work out," Haight said in an interview following the meeting, "we'll pull the permit."
Last month, the Menan City Council held a public hearing on the application submitted by the Anderson's to create a 15-lot RV Park just north of Main St. The conditional use permit, according to Haight, is simply a requirement of RV Park development in a light-industrial zone, as listed in the city's Land-Use Table.
"They had a nice plan for it," said Haight, several Menan residents expressed themselves as against the development for a variety of reasons.
According to the hearing's draft minutes, Menan resident Gerald Brown reiterated the concern from the city's Planning and Zoning hearing on the application, which was how to address the problem of overstaying in an RV park.
Haight stated, following the June 8 meeting, that the city does not necessarily have an ordinance addressing how long someone could stay in an RV in town. He did, however, explain that Menan had recently passed permissions for visitors.
"If you're going to stay a month or so, for elder care or something, or you don't want to live in the heat of Arizona during the summer," he stated, "you can stay for seven days and you can come in and get a permit. If you stay any longer you have to go to city council."
At the hearing Brown mentioned there have been issues in other states of not being able to put a policy in place which guarantees lot renters don't overstay.
Others echoed Browns concerns, including resident Jessica Murdock, who at the hearing claimed to have conducted online research on RV parks and found groups who suggest living in them as it is cheaper than paying rent.
Speaking neutrally on the subject was Menan resident Allen Fullmer, who is also Chief of Police for the City of Rigby. In his statement, according to the minutes, he suggested looking at an ordinance before approving the application.
According to Fullmer, the Rigby RV park, while it is a nice park, has had the issue of people staying longer than allowed. Some parks, he said, have problems getting people to leave, which is why he suggested the city should seek guidance in creating an ordinance.
Chandra Day, who lives next-door to the proposed development also indicated she was concerned about the length of time people would be allowed to stay in the park. According to the minutes, she stated her belief that a law should be in place before moving forward, as she didn't want the RV park to become another trailer park.
A concern over clientele was brought up, especially as the park would be near a school stating there are too many unknowns. Brown suggested if it would be possible to vet RV park patrons and check for a criminal history or background checks before they stayed.
This park, according to Anderson would be a "micro" RV park, which according to the minutes, is easier to control and maintain than larger parks.
In his rebuttal, Anderson addressed some of the concerns citizens brought to the table; according to the draft minutes, he stated he and his wife own several rental properties and have experience with evictions and enforcing rules. They were prepared, he said, to evict those staying longer than the allotted timeframe.
Anderson also stated Menan would be a perfect place for a small RV park as there are many people who drive through Jefferson County to get to the many nearby attractions such as Yellowstone and are in need of somewhere to stay. According to Alysha, the trend is changing to where more people hope for out-of-the-way rural spots as they are quieter.
Six letters were also submitted to city officials regarding the development, all of which were against it.
Anderson argued, according to the minutes, no one wants to be limited as to how their property is used and others shouldn't be able to tell them what can be done on their property; especially, he said, when the project is legally allowed.
"It comes down to property rights," said Haight in a phone interview following the meeting. "On both sides; neighbors also have the right to not have to hear RV sounds at night from their own property."
While no decision was made at the hearing on the development, a special meeting was scheduled for May 25 to discuss ordinances involved, some of which Haight said have been in place for ten to 15 years, and to review the land use table.
"The idea was," said Haight, "we're trying to fix ordinances. If we can talk about it, maybe we can come to a conclusion."
The matter of the RV park has been bounced back to Menan's Planning and Zoning Committee where they will be tasked with coming to a conclusion on their own, Haight explained.
