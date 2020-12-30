The City of Menan has received approval for approximately $25,000 worth of CARES Act funding.
Mayor Tad Haight stated that he received notification of the approval Dec. 14 to make the city buildings more hands free as well as the ability to purchase sanitizing equipment.
Some things the city would like to purchase include soap dispensers and automatic occupancy lights, which will make Menan safer and more convenient. Haight said they’re also getting technology to hold more effective Zoom meetings, which have allowed for more participation from residents.
“It looks like most of what we requested has been approved, which means I’ve got $25,000 to spend for the city,” Haight said. “I tried not to just squander government money because it’s free money. Of course, this is all in response to COVID – every penny of it.”
Haight said some of the purchases will also have dual uses, like how occupancy lights will assist in saving on the power bill.
The deadline to make purchases and complete projects that received funding or will receive reimbursement through the CARES Act is Dec. 30, which Haight says he believes they should be able to meet.
“Some of them are just Amazon purchases so if we don’t make the deadline, it’ll be as simple as returning them,” he stated. “I have to show that we have written the checks and then scan them and include the receipts. I have to show basically that we have accepted the burden.”
Haight said the checks have been written and that he’s optimistic they’ll be able to get it all done, despite the system usually having more steps than expected each step of the way.
“If we can complete the process and get reimbursed, it’ll happen,” Haight said. “A mayor’s gotta do, what a mayors gotta do.”