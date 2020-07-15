Jaden Jackson of Keller Associates informed the Menan city council June 11 that they had received a grant to video the sewer lines.
The grant is a matching grant for up to $70,000, which means the city’s spending will be matched for the project.
Public Works Director and Sewer Operator Matt Walker stated that it’s been at least 20 years since the last time the lines were videoed and checked.
The study needs to be completed before Menan and Lewisville make a decision on whether or not they two cities will join together in a shared sewer system.
For Lewisville, hooking up to Menan’s sewer system is their most financially feasible option, which would cost $8.5 million, according to a preliminary study conducted by Keller Associates. If the city wanted to install a separate sewer system, the cost would skyrocket with the need for their own water treatment plant.
Menan city council discussed starting the video project in the spring or summer of 2021 when the water is high, which is supposedly the best time to check the lines, according to meeting minutes from June 11. Starting the project next year would also allow for funds from the next fiscal year to be set aside for the city to use.
Mayor Tad Haight and the city council decided to discuss options further during budget discussions.