The Menan City Council renewed its garbage contract with PSI Environmental Services Jan. 10 after deciding it over Trash Man Garbage.
Mayor Tad Haight said the council considered other companies as well because PSI was proposing a $3 increase, which he said they claim is warranted due to their computer controlled vehicles and they’re “super careful.”
“I like them, they’re reliable and do a good job,” Haight said.
Haight said the contract with PSI is a 10 year contract, compared to a five year with Trash Man Garbage. Initially, he said PSI wanted the $3 up front per homeowner, instead there will be a small increase over the next 10 years.
“It goes up 20, 25, 30 cents per year, so it’s not horrible,” Haight said. “I think the 35 percent sticker shock would have resulted into some bad conversations.
The council decided to stick with PSI, despite Trash Man Garbage being “considerably cheaper,” because they are a multi-state operation, while Trash Man Garbage is relatively new.
“Trash Man has 250 containers; our containers would have easily doubled it,” Haight said. “Plus it’s a six week wait to get containers. We took the safe way out.”
A public hearing regarding the increase will be held at a later date.
In other discussion, Haight said the council discussed developing a citizen activity committee for events such as Christmas decorations. Haight said the discussion developed after former Menan Mayor Rand Watson introduced the idea via letter at the previous council meeting.
“I would like to get people involved now,” he said.
Haight said the council is looking for volunteers to be a part of the committee that would prepare events such as the city’s trunk or treat and the lighting of the Christmas tree.
As of now he said people can contact the city if they are interested in volunteering.
Watson introduced the idea after realizing the city’s Christmas lights were not on display after Thanksgiving.
“With proper planning, the current situation could have been avoided,” he stated. “The time to think about hanging lights is not Dec. 1. Sorry to be such a critic, but I doubt I’m alone in this. Perhaps organizing a Christmas decorating committee would help alleviate some of your worries and provide a consensus on purchases.”