Menan roads see updates
Jefferson County crews brought their equipment out to Menan to complete approximately one and a half mile of chip seal on July 12.

The City of Menan received about a mile and a half of new chip seal on their Main Street on July 12, a recent addition to several road projects they’ve conducted in the past few years, according to Menan Mayor Tad Haight.

Jefferson County helped the city by using their equipment and performing the work necessary to add a layer of chip seal to the road. Haight stated they were able to do the work for much cheaper than it would have been had the city hired a contractor, since they were able to pay for the material and the man power.

