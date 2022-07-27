Menan roads see updates

The City of Menan received about a mile and a half of new chip seal on their Main Street on July 12, a recent addition to several road projects they’ve conducted in the past few years, according to Menan Mayor Tad Haight.
Jefferson County helped the city by using their equipment and performing the work necessary to add a layer of chip seal to the road. Haight stated they were able to do the work for much cheaper than it would have been had the city hired a contractor, since they were able to pay for the material and the man power.
“The guy called us and asked, ‘when do you want it done,’” Haight said, “I told him, ‘when can you get to us?’ So we have about a mile of new road; a mile an a half of new chip seal.”
Haight stated the county helped them on a stand-by basis, which means they were able to help the city with their road projects whenever they had a chance to outside of their county-driven road duties.
About three years ago, the City of Menan asked for a two-year limited-time budget override to spend on fixing the city roads.
“We said, ‘we will spend our $40,000 a year on roads,’ and we did,” Haight said.
While the override was not well received, according to Haight, it did pass and allowed the city to complete multiple road improvement projects such as acquiring new asphalt and new gravel.
“I think people understand, they’re intelligent, that if you don’t fix a road, it costs twenty or thirty times more to replace it than it takes to squirt some oil and gravel down,” he said.
As an example, Haight stated the bid the city received to fix Main Street, which had developed sizeable potholes, at the time was well over $1 million.
The city did end up putting down $130,000 worth of seal coat on Main Street, to help keep the water out the road, Haight explained, which is one of the biggest concerns for roads.
“It’s all about keeping the water out because water is ice, in Idaho,” he said. “Once you let it go to where water then starts to permeate the bed, you’ve pretty much lost it [the road].”
According to Haight, the Menan City Council is currently in the middle of a couple of other projects. One of those projects is the completion of their Area of Impact Agreement with the county, and completing studies to implement impact fees.
Haight stated he recently met with Milton Ollerton, Jefferson County’s new Planning and Zoning Administrator, to discuss the progress of the city’s Area of Impact Agreement.
“Milton seems to be really willing to work with us and anxious to get it done,” Haight said.
There are some areas of the agreement Haight is ready to work through with Ollerton to complete the agreement in the near future, which include some appendix items of things the city would like to see mirrored by the county as well as the size of the city’s impact area.
Haight stated the city would like to see the county work with them on lot sizes outside of the city limits in the impact area. They would prefer larger lot sizes outside of the city, which he said they hope would encourage builders or developers to annex into the city and hook up to city systems for the smaller lot sizes.
He also mentioned the city’s desire for subdivisions with their own micro sewage systems to have future tie-in points, where houses within the development could hook up to the city’s system if they desired to do so.
Haight mentioned both the city and Ollerton expressed a common desire to complete the impact agreement, and hopes the future work meetings with him will be fruitful in helping them reach that goal.
Menan also hired Civilize Engineering to perform impact studies on the sewer systems, Haight stated, to help them establish the impact fees they have been working toward.
“We want to try to keep them [impact fees] low, reasonable and defensible,” he said.
So far, Civilize has put a cameral through the city’s sewer system and uncovered certain areas in need of repair due to cave-ins. Haight also stated the pipes have also been pressure-washed.
In order to implement impact fees, a city requires engineers to perform the impact studies in order to determine how much of the city’s infrastructure will be impacted by the growth. Haight stated the engineers will perform the studies and help the city determine what reasonable fees would be.