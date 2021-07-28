The Menan City Council discussed different ideas for spending their allotted $168,000 that will come in two installments from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) act during their July 8 meeting.
During the meeting, the council discussed three different possibilities for spending their funds. They could purchase radios for all city employees, continue to use a camera to explore and prepare to update the sewer system, or purchase a SCADA system for their sewer system.
According to Menan Mayor Tad Haight, the city asked for the maximum amount of funds. The money is for infrastructure purposes with the exception of roads. The money can also be used for communications, light-fiber, broad-ban, and other things, but they don’t do Menan any good because they already have light-fiber.
“I need to make sure what we can and can’t do,” said Haight.
Haight stated with the age of the sewer system, the council could choose to spend all of the money just on the sewer system. The city could also break it apart for lost revenue, but they would have to mathematically calculate the lost revenue, and Haight stated he didn’t think they would have a lot of lost revenue. The city is working on the worksheet now, but it requires a lot of budgetary data.