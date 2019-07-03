Menan summer choir helps children connect

When Alice Wilcox moved to Menan, she was disappointed at the lack of music programs available for her daughter, who would be attending Midway Elementary.
Instead of giving up, Wilcox decided to help start a music program, and began teaching it after school.
“I was told there was no music and I was like, uh-uh,” she said.
From there, the program grew, and Wilcox went on to teach a day-time program at the school. Wilcox said now, the program is expanding further, with 2019 being the first year a summer music program is offered in the form of the Greater Menan Community Children’s Summer Choir. The choir will have their first performance at 2 p.m. July 4 at the entertainment stage, and will sing the “Star Spangled Banner” before thanking veterans in the crowd, Wilcox said.
Wilcox, who said she studied child development and music in college, said she is interested in how music can affect children and have a positive impact.
“That’s what made me decide I had to have a music activity in my community,” she said.
Wilcox said she thinks summer choir gives children something to do to get away from TV and electronics in the summer, and also allows them to connect with one another. She said children come from Menan, Grant, Annis, Roberts and Rigby, and some are homeschooled. She said she loves seeing children transform as they become more involved with music.
“When you see a child who goes from a goofball who doesn’t pay attention to be someone who’s truly trying, that’s the most beautiful change,” she said.
For the first year of the choir’s theme, Wilcox said she wanted it to be focused on connection, since music draws people together. Thus, the theme of this summer’s choir is love and different forms of love. She said the children have had fun with one song they have been practicing that is about “pizza love.”
“We’re singing all different songs about love,” she said.
Wilcox said the Greater Menan Community Board has also scheduled a movie in the park for Aug. 9 and may also schedule a concert. She said board members hope to increase the number of free activities for residents so they will not have to travel to Rexburg, Rigby or Idaho Falls for entertainment as much.
Wilcox said the choir is still accepting students and they will be singing at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. The program began in June and ends at the end of August, with a final performance at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Menan town hall building. She said all are welcome to come, and participation and performances are free.