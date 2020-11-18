Menan Mayor Tad Haight stated that the city is pushing through application paperwork in hopes of receiving funding for COVID-19 mitigation items.
According to Haight, the deadline for the applications has been moved from Dec. 20 to Dec. 11 in order for the requests to be processed. The city was approved for approximately $27,000 and is seeking to use no more than $10,000 of those funds.
“We want to get a steam cleaner and no-touch soap dispensers along with some automatic lights,” Haight said. “It won’t be a big deal if we don’t get it but those things would be nice to help us keep things clean.”
The CARES Act funds have to go through an application process where entities give justification for the items they’re looking for before receiving approval of funding or reimbursement.
Cities and departments in Jefferson County have been applying for CARES Act funds through the County Emergency Management office, which is headed by Rebecca Squires.
Currently, Menan has not moved forward on any projects but has spent several city council meetings discussing possible items for mitigation. Haight also believes the city would benefit from improved technology to stream council meetings to encourage safe distancing.
Presumably, the largest impact of COVID-19 in the Menan community was the cancellation of their Fourth of July celebration, which usually brings in over 20,000 to the city of under 900 residents.
Instead of hosting thousands of visitors, Menan held a flag raising with help from community members and the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 1004 in a 21-Gun Salute.
The Independence Day celebration will return to Menan in 2021 with adjustments.