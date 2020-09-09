Menan will meet to discuss the future of their Fourth of July Celebration at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 9 in person and over Zoom.
The city cancelled their annual celebration for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns as the event has drawn in over 20,000 spectators in the past.
“With everyone else canceling, it just became obvious that we would be overwhelmed,” Menan Mayor Tad Haight said previously. “Not to mention the real hazard of infecting someone. We’ll still have the Fourth of July, but without the crowds.”
For 2020, the city held a smaller gathering without the usual vendors, car show, stage and tents. Instead of a mass gathering, Menan held a flag raising ceremony with VFW Post #1004, a 21 Gun Salute and a musical number.
“I have no idea what we’re looking at,” Haight said. “It’s hard to predict a day or even a month ahead right now, let alone ten months from now. We’re just gonna ask the residents of Menan how and where we want it to go.”
Haight also stated that the majority of the volunteers for the event are over the age of 60 and that depending on where the COVID situation is at in a year, they may not have the numbers they need to help with the event as well as keep their volunteers safe.
The meeting information to log onto Zoom will be available on the Menan city webpage the day of the meeting at www.cityofmenan.org.