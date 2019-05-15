Menan City Councilman Brian Storms informed the Menan City Council of a patron’s concern regarding Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Drain’s sewer dump Thursday night.
Storms said Menan resident John Poole has expressed his concerns with Roto-Rooter’s sewer dump and the smell issuing from the site.
After being informed of the concern, Storms said he contacted Roto-Rooter Owner Jason Watson letting him know of Poole’s concern.
“I’ve asked him to take a look at it and he said ‘absolutely,’” Storms said.
Jason said he will look at it and see if there were any procedural changes they could make to help mediate the issue.
Public Works Director Matt Walker indicated that they have discussed the possibility of moving the dump station out of town to the sewer lagoons or looking at different screening options.
“I’ve had the thought of moving his dump station for a while,” he said.
In other action, the council swore in new Planning and Zoning Commissioner Richard Ball, who is replacing Rand Watson who recently resigned.
Rand resigned following a meeting May 1.
“I have come to realize there are other ways/methods available of which to serve this community that would better benefit its’ citizens and better occupy my time,” Rand said.
The council also discussed job assignments after it was questioned during a special meeting in April why there wasn’t a councilmember that oversaw certain departments.
Mayor Tad Haight indicated that in the past the board had liaisons for each department and that they should consider implementing that once again.
“We should identify areas of need or areas of opportunity,” he said. “I think that would be advantageous to us.”
A few departments the council discussed assigning a liaison to include parks and recreation, planning and zoning, emergency management, sewer and road and bridge.