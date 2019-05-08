Residents of the City of Menan will have the opportunity to voice their opinions regarding the proposed tax levy increase for the 2019 and 2020 tax years with the May 21 election.
The ballot will read as follows:
Shall the levy upon the taxable property within the City of Menan be increased to produce the sum of forty thousand and No/100 dollars ($40,000.00) in excess of that otherwise allowed by law, for each of the tax years 2019 and 2020, to provide additional monies for the General Fund of the City of Menan in the following amounts for the following categories of expenses: (1) $25,000.00 for street construction and/or repair; (2)$10,000.00 for capital equipment; and (3) $5,000.00 for the reserve fund for unforeseen expenses and personnel related to each of these categories as provided in Resolution No. 2019-1 of the Menan City Council adopted in the 21st day of March, 2019.
Residents can vote at Menan City Hall, 664 N. 3530 E.
The Menan City Council held a public input meeting in February where the council explained why they would like to increase the tax levy.
Mayor Tad Haight and the council said the city’s roads are depleted and increased expenses have led to the need for additional funds. Residents are currently taxed .004 percent per $100,000 of assessed value. The council is proposing an increase of .001 percent.
If the tax levy is passed, residents will see an approximate $15 increase per $100,000 of assessed value per month, roughly equaling a $176 increase per year. City Clerk Allyson Pettingill said it would be a two-year budget override rather than a permanent one, therefore in two years the increase would revert back to .004 percent.
A majority of the residents who spoke during the meeting stated they were neutral on the matter. They said they just wanted to make sure that the funds will be used as promised and questioned which roads are priorities.