Menan tax levy increase voted down

Voters of Menan decided they didn’t want an increase to their taxes May 21, after the ballot measure failed 44 votes in favor to 56 against.
If the ballot were approved, residents would have seen an approximate $15 increase per $100,000 of assessed value per month, roughly equaling a $176 increase per year. The increase would be a two-year budget override rather than a permanent one, therefore in two years the increase would revert back to .004 percent.
For the past few months, the Menan City Council and Mayor Tad Haight explained the purpose of the increase and where the additional funds would be allocate; $25,000 would be allotted for roads, $10,000 to revamp the city’s savings account and $5,000 for equipment.
In February, the council said an alternative to increasing taxes would be to cut back on services such as shoveling sidewalks and maintaining the city parks.