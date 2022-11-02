With a two-year tax override almost complete, and another on the ballot this next week, Menan Mayor Tad Haight expressed concern over the possible treatment of roads as the city grows. This concern spurred discussion in the Menan City Council on Oct. 13 over standards the city could adopt and fees they could implement to ensure their roads are protected.
At the council’s meeting Haight expressed his concern over contractors and developers cutting the roads for their projects, then either not fixing the roads after or fixing them poorly.
“Once roads degrade past a certain point,” Haight said, “they can’t be repaired, they have to be completely replaced and that costs much more than the repair.”
According to the draft minutes from the council meeting, current Menan code does not provide a fee for road cutting and leaves the option for cutting into the roads at the city’s discretion.
At the meeting, Haight expressed his desire to have an ordinance put into place which dictates if the road is cut as a result of developer or contractor projects, that there should be a standard to which the road is repaired afterward. According to Brent Crowther of Civilize Engineering, who was present at their meeting, such a standard already exists.
The State Department of Public Works has a standard for public works construction which regulates the construction and quality control of public works projects, according to the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council’s official website.
“Public agencies are encouraged to adopt and use the ISPWC Manual by resolution, policy or ordinance,” the website states.
Crowther presented the option of adopting these standards in the city, stating they were able to write-in any supplements if they wanted something more or different to what the standards manual already had. Following adoption, anyone working within the city would have to conform to those standards.
The ISPWC manual, Haight added in a phone interview after the meeting, has such regimented specifications and costs that it could aid in ensuring minimal damage is done in the first place.
“It provides logic to reasonably assess the damage,” he said. “People will be more careful when they work when they know what the cost is to repair.”
It was decided a resolution to adopt the ISPWC manual will be put on the agenda for the city’s November meeting.
“What we want to do is make it so that it’s not cost effective to cut the roads,” Haight said. “Even after repairing it, once a road is cut into, it’s never really fixed.”
The council further discussed the need to utilize road cutting permits and the addition of a road cutting fee to the city’s fee schedule to help preserve the roads Menan has spent so much money to fix.
The city of Menan passed a two-year tax override for road repair and maintenance two years ago. This year, the city has yet another two-year override posted in the November 8 ballot for Menan residents. This override would provide the city with an additional $40,000 a year with which to perform the repairs and maintenance on city roads.
In a letter sent out to residents back in August, Haight assured his constituents that every penny from the override would be spent on roads, and that they were spent on roads. With that money, he stated the city was able to smooth, repair and chip seal Main Street.
While most of the funding was used to improve and maintain Main Street, the largest road in the city, Haight stated in the letter the second override would be put toward repairing and maintaining the smaller roads in Menan. He stated as the other roads are much narrower, he believes they will be able to finish more mileage on the same amount of money.
“We’ll start with the worst roads,” Haight said. “Not the ones past the point of repair, but with the salvageable ones... Some of roads are getting to the point of no return.”
It is difficult, he stated, to ask the people of Menan to willingly allow the city to increase their taxes. However, he stated the meetings have gone well and have illustrated to him that the residents understand the need to fix and maintain their roads.
“We try to be frugal with the people’s money,” He said.
