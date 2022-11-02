With a two-year tax override almost complete, and another on the ballot this next week, Menan Mayor Tad Haight expressed concern over the possible treatment of roads as the city grows. This concern spurred discussion in the Menan City Council on Oct. 13 over standards the city could adopt and fees they could implement to ensure their roads are protected.

At the council’s meeting Haight expressed his concern over contractors and developers cutting the roads for their projects, then either not fixing the roads after or fixing them poorly.


