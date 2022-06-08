At the May 12 Menan City Council meeting, the Council held a public hearing for the city’s acquisition of three acres of land from Idahoan Foods in an endeavor to make the city’s land more suitable to a pivot irrigation system.
Mayor Tad Haight explained Idahoan Foods had previously approached Menan hoping to “trade” land to make waste management easier on both parties.
According to Haight, the two lots in question were roughly 30 acres and 33 acres of land near Idahoan’s northern boarder where it meets the city of Menan’s border, meaning the city would need to purchase the remaining three acres from Idahoan, which is a difference of approximately $25,000.
Since this purchase is being made for wastewater improvements, Haight said the city’s Capital Improvement fund will be used to pay for the land. The Capital Improvement fund is one of the biggest budgets in the city since it generates income, Haight stated.
Menan hopes to use a pivot irrigation system to distribute liquid waste, which is something the city used to do by hand, according to Haight. Even thought the liquid waste is treated by the time it’s ready for distribution, Haight stated it’s still wise to try to minimize physical contact with sewage.
A pivot system is not only a way to minimize contact with the sewage, but is also a cheaper option for the city in the long run. Haight stated there are various government programs and grants available to pay for a pivot, which often cost around $60,000.
Pivot systems, however, require lots of land to be as close to perfectly square as possible.
“Oddly shaped, or weird shaped pieces [of land] do not lend themselves well to pivot systems,” Haight said.
Menan, according to Haight, has many pieces of land which are very weirdly shaped. Since the city and some of the land owned by Idahoan share a common border, the city has been interested in purchasing pieces of Idahoan land in order to optimize the shape of their own land for the system.
The trade not only benefits Menan, but Idahoan as well. According to Haight, the trade will benefit Idahoan by allowing them to avoid extra regulations and guidelines associated with transferring waste over a water source, since they currently transfer their waste over the nearby canal.
“It has advantages to both parties,” Haight said. “There’s no cost for trading, other than the difference of the three acres, and the city can save on the cost of the pivot and no one will have to transfer across the drybed.”
Out of various methods of distribution for the waste, Haight stated Menan would like to try to stay with the land application method. Land application, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, is defined as the spreading of biosolids on the soil surface or incorporating or injecting biosolids into the soil.
One drawback to land application, he stated, is that adding too much waste to a small area will eventually cause damage to the soil on the land.
“If you get more land, you’re better off,” Haight said.
The council did not hear from many residents regarding the acquisition of the land at the public hearing, Haight stated. He recalled only one individual who came forward to speak in favor of it. No one spoke against it or neutrally.
Following the hearing, Haight stated the attorneys are working together to settle the purchase.