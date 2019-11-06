Menan votes in favor of tax levy

Voters in Menan decided Nov. 5 to increase their taxes to allow the city to raise money for road repairs.
The vote marks a reversal of the voters' decision May 21, in which a similar ballot measure failed 56 votes against to 44 in favor. On Nov. 5, the measure passed with 67 in favor and 49 against.
Controversy has surrounded the tax levy, with some opposing the measure being placed on the ballot for the second time. Individuals against the measure have said Menan officials could find the money elsewhere or engage in better budgeting practices. Those in favor have said the money needed is not easy to get, and said the tax levy is a good option to improve the roads.
The measure passing means residents will see an approximate $15 increase per $100,000 of assessed property value per month, or about a $176 annual increase. The increase will last for two years and will produce $40,000 each year in 2020 and 2019 for a total of $80,000. The money is allocated for expenses related to the roads and streets of Menan.