Menan woman charged with child sexual abuse

Korina Atkinson, 33, of Menan was charged with child sexual abuse Nov. 14, after she allegedly had sex with an underage relative.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the 17-year-old victim’s mother contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stating her son was forced to have sex with Atkinson between July and August 2018.
During a forensic interview, the victim said the first encounter occurred after Atkinson intoxicated him. The second time happened after Atkinson sent him a sexual explicit photo via Snapchat and a vulgar text message using emojicons.
That night Atkinson allegedly entered the victim’s bedroom where he said he didn’t want to do anything. According to the probable cause affidavit, Atkinson allegedly threatened to tell the victims parents about him smoking marijuana if he didn’t have sex with her.
Afterwards the victim said it bothered him so much that he almost committed suicide twice.
When a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy questioned Atkinson, she admitted to having sex with him the first time, but that he initiated it and that it was consensual. She said she tried to stop it at first but “gave in.” The next day she said she felt ashamed.
She denied having sex with the victim the second time.
Atkinson was released on preliminary trial services and a non-contact order has been issued. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 9 a.m.
If found guilty, Atkinson could face up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.