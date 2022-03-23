By EDNA GRANT The Menan City Council met March 10 to discuss various projects the city is currently working on, including their Area of Impact Agreement with Jefferson County, possible implementation of impact fees as well as preparations for their annual Fourth of July Celebration. According to Menan Mayor Tad Haight, the city has been negotiating with Jefferson County on their impact area. Haight called off the previous meeting concerning the area of impact due to personal reasons, he stated, which contributed to the difficulty of scheduling another meeting with the county. “We work at night,” Haight said, referring to the Menan City Council’s meeting schedule. “We all have day jobs. They [county officials] don’t want to work at night because they have day jobs.” However, Haight stated that he believes they are close to an agreement on the matter. He stated that the lawyers have gone over the agreements, all that’s left is for the city and Jefferson County to meet with each other to finalize it. The city council also discussed the possibility of implementing impact fees in Menan. “Impact fees are a big deal these days,” Haight said. “With the massive influx of people moving in, a lot of cities that have never considered impact fees are going to.” Haight stated that he asked the city’s engineer to evaluate the Menan’s existing documentation and ascertain whether or not the city can support the implementation of impact fees. Haight stated he received a letter from their engineer which included a transportation study, among other studies the city has performed, which are old but could be easily updated in order to help the city create a defense for their impact fees. “Our intent,” Haight said, “is essentially to increase the hookup fees to the sewer, many times over. We’re currently trying to come up with an ordinance that would allow us to assess those fees annually, because we’ve had two or three hard pings on some large projects that want to become part of Menan.” According to Haight, a number of developers came in to the city proposing to create high density neighborhoods with maximum densification, minimal amenities and minimal lot sizes, which were aspects the city could not make work. As a response, the city agreed on an ordinance which states that Menan has half-acre lots with single family homes, only. This bars development of duplexes, multi-family residences like apartments and town homes, or anything which would contribute to high-density. “It doesn’t seem equitable that the old residents should pay for new development,” Haight said. “That’s the whole idea of impact fees.” Haight and the city of Menan will begin working with the city’s attorney as quickly as they are able, to create a reasonable starting point for their impact fees. The Menan City Council also began discussing plans for Menan’s Fourth of July Celebration, which has started to become more and more of a burden on Menan residents, according to Haight. The small town of approximately 1,000 residents is inundated annually with estimates of about 15,000 to 20,000 people for the Independence Day festivities, Haight said. Haight described part of the celebration as a big all-day parking lot, which has many of the residents blocking their parking lots and leaving the area for the day. “It can be a little stressful,” Haight said, “walking around and cleaning up all the garbage the next day.” In an effort to make the day a little easier on the town, Haight stated that a parking ordinance has been implemented. He felt it was necessary, as a way to enforce the parking restrictions in the city during the celebration. Haight believes that Menan’s visitors deserve opportunity to come celebrate with the city, but the parking situation has been hard on the volunteers and on the event’s budget. “We do not use tax money on the Fourth of July,” Haight said. “We solicit donations. We have a number of corporate donors who have been pretty good to us, and local farmers bring in quite a bit. We try to solicit donations on the day of, we have cute little girls that run around with buckets and brings in quite a bit of money.” Haight stated that volunteers are the biggest help that the annual celebration has. The entire event is planned and executed by volunteers. In recent years, however, volunteers have been scarce. Some regular events were unable to happen last year during the celebration, which Haight stated upset a few of the attendees. However, he reiterated that whether or not those events can happen will depend on the volunteers. One other project the City of Menan hopes to initiate is a small renovation to the Old Community Center. According to Haight, Menan is currently in the running for a grant which aims to help renovate and preserve old structures. The Old Community Center has been used for weddings, Quinceaneras, birthday parties, and other community events in Menan. It is a stone building of nearly 100 years in age. The city hopes to render the bathrooms to ADA compliance, fix the furnace systems to help the building consume less energy, refinish the floors and create a table storage. “We’re trying to preserve the building, update it a little bit.” Haight said.
