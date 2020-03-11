Rigby Senior Center
March 11 – Orange chicken, fruit cocktail, Mexicorn, rice, milk and dessert.
March 12 – Pork nuggets, orange juice, broccoli, whole grain noodles and milk.
March 13 – Chicken enchiladas, peaches, Mexicorn, Spanish rice, milk and dessert.
March 16 – Deli sandwich, mixed fruit, carrot salad, chips, milk and dessert.
March 17- Hamburger, three bean salad, orange juice, french fries and milk.
West Jefferson Senior Center
March 16 – Corned beef and cabbage, pears, carrots, corn bread and milk.
March 18 – Meatloaf, oranges, salad greens, potatoes and gravy, roll and milk.