Rigby Senior Center
March 18 –Pizza, pineapple, milk and cottage cheese.
March 19 – Lasagna, orange juice, green beans, garlic bread and milk.
March 20 – Tuna casserole, black beans, pears, peas, whole wheat roll and milk.
March 23 – Hot dog, apples, green beans, tater tots, whole wheat bun and milk.
March 24 – Salisbury steak, orange juice, mixed vegetables, potatoes and gravy and milk.
West Jefferson Senior Center
March 18 – Meatloaf, orange, salad greens, potatoes and gravy, roll and milk.
March 23 – Chili, beef, beans and cheese, apple sauce, tomatoes, onion, carrot sticks, soda crackers, cinnamon roll and milk.
March 25 – Roast beef, fruit salad, salad greens, potatoes and gravy, roll, milk, cake and ice cream.