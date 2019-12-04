A lighted parade and visit from Santa are coming to Rigby Friday in the form of Midnight Madness.
Midnight Madness is an annual, decades-old celebration hosted by the Rigby Chamber of Commerce.
The light parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the N. 1st W. and will end on Clark Street. The theme of the parade this year is "Miracle on Main Street." The parade line-up will begin at 6 p.m. at N. 1st W.
Santa Claus will be bringing up the rear, and will visit with families in Bennion Park at the conclusion of the parade. Multiple businesses in town will also remain open until midnight.
This year, the Rigby football team will be participating in the parade, team coach Armando Gonzalez said. According to Gonzalez, "It is something we have wanted to do and now that we won state it will be even sweeter."