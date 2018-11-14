A prayer will not be offered at the start of each Menan City Council meeting after being discussed the last couple months. Instead the council decided to add a moment of silence to the start of each meeting allowing patrons to pray or reflect before the meeting begins.
Prior to coming to their decision Thursday night, the council nearly approved an invocation before each meeting from volunteers from various religions in the community. In doing so the council would be abiding by the law regarding prayer during public meetings.
To accomplish this they considered adding a note to the city’s newsletter indicating that they are looking for volunteers and would then place them on a monthly rotation. If the person that was scheduled to pray that month didn’t show, they would ask for a volunteer either on the council or from a patron present at the meeting.
Councilman Noel Raymond was against this idea believing its additional work the council doesn’t have time to accomplish.
Menan resident Danielle Andrew requested that a prayer be offered before each meeting in September.
One patron’s concern with this was the lack of different religions in the city, possibly resulting in the prayer being from the predominant religion in Menan. Because of this she asked if there would be a singular prayer that encapsulates multiple religions or allow anyone to pray regardless of their religion.
City Attorney Kris Meek indicated that the city is actually required by law to allow any person from any faith to be able to pray if it is offered.
“You have to be inclusive, you cannot have one religion in mind and have them pray, that would be a violation,” Meek said. “Including Pagans, including Satanists, you name it, it’s on the table.”
Former Menan Mayor Rand Watson said they axed the invocation before the meetings while he was still mayor. He said their reason in doing so was to prevent divisiveness in the community.
“I think when we allow prayer in a public meeting such as this it’s starting a division, a categorization of individuals,” Watson said. “I felt that there would be more community involvement, more feeling of unity without that surrogation of making people feel different, uneasy.”
Before a motion was made, Councilman Ron Jones suggested they simply have a moment of silence at the start of the meeting. Patrons who questioned a prayer before the meeting supported Jones’ idea.
“That way you can say a prayer yourself, or not,” Jones said. “If we have a moment of silence, we can in our own way acknowledge God, ask for the direction that we need and do it that way.”
Overall the council mutually agreed a moment of silence is the best plan of action.
The ensuing vote was 3-1 in favor of the moment of silence. Raymond voted “no.”